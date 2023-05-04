Dad who violently shook seven-week-old son jailed
A man who shook his seven-week-old son so violently that he was left brain damaged has been jailed for 10 years and nine months.
The boy was also diagnosed with cerebral palsy after the attack.
The man, 31, lost his temper when the baby was crying and shook him so hard he fractured two ribs, a knee and an ankle on 9 March 2018.
He was found guilty of actual bodily harm and grievous bodily harm with intent at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court.
In a victim impact statement, the child's mother said the father had put her and her son "through hell".
The court heard the baby had been "thriving" before suffering life changing injuries.
No sentence would "make good" those injuries, a judge said, and the man will serve up to two-thirds of his sentence in prison and the remainder on licence.