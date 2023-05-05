CPS: Officer who gave material to criminals sentenced
A former Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) employee has been handed a six-year jail term for passing sensitive material to organised crime groups.
Rachel Simpson from Newport admitted 29 counts of unauthorised access of a computer system and two counts of misconduct in a public office during an earlier hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.
Simpson, 39, was a CPS Wales paralegal officer when she accessed the files between 2016 and 2020.
Sentencing was held at the same court.
During Friday's hearing Mrs Justice Nerys Jefford said Simpson had created a "gross breach of trust" in "the ability of the CPS to properly prosecute defendants".
The case against Simpson was investigated by Tarian, the regional organised crime unit for southern Wales, after evidence against her was discovered during an investigation into the use of encrypted phones by criminals.
Simpson was arrested in June 2020.
After sentencing, chief crown prosecutor Andrew Penhale said: "As a CPS employee, Rachel Simpson was in a position of trust and was only expected to access sensitive and confidential information when necessary for her job.
"She regularly accessed material when there was no business need and, on two occasions, the sensitive material she obtained was passed on to organised criminals.
"The CPS expects all staff to act with integrity in handling data held in its systems and Simpson fell well below these standards.
"We will not hesitate to prosecute individuals who engage in unlawful conduct. We also constantly review our digital systems to ensure they are as secure as possible."
The CPS added that it was committed to maintaining the public's confidence in their ability to effectively manage data entrusted to them.
It said action was under way to ensure it did not happen again.
Det Insp Matt Houghton of Tarian Police said: "Our investigation has resulted in two offences of misconduct in a public office and 30 offences related to the computer misuse act and such was the weight of evidence against her that she had little option but to plead guilty at the earliest opportunity."