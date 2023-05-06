How does Wales feel about the Royal Family?
- Published
Many people from Wales have travelled to London and thousands more will take part in community events for the King's Coronation - but what is the general feeling about the monarchy?
When Elizabeth II was crowned in 1953, BBC broadcaster Alun Williams read a message in Welsh as part of the radio coverage.
He called it a greeting on behalf of Welsh people everywhere, wishing Her Majesty God's blessing and a long life.
How many would send that message now?
"There does seem to be overall, a level of support for the monarchy in Wales," said Craig Prescott, an expert in constitutional law and politics at Bangor University.
"But perhaps it feels a little bit less strong than in other parts of the UK. So it does mean the monarchy has an interesting place in Wales and an interesting relationship with Wales."
One of the reasons for that, he said was how the UK was seen as a union of four nations and it was the role of the monarchy to reflect that.
A recent opinion poll by YouGov for the BBC's Panorama suggested 58% of people thought Britain should continue to have a monarchy, with 26% preferring an elected head of state.
Of the 225 people questioned in Wales for the survey, the figures were similar - 58% and 29% respectively.
But the poll suggested that a higher proportion of people aged 18 to 24 preferred an elected head of state.
Among a group of sixth formers at Ysgol Bro Morgannwg in Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, there was little support for the monarchy.
"I feel no connection with the royal family, to be honest," said Kit. "I couldn't care less about the Coronation."
"When the King was Prince Charles, he did do a lot for charity," said Ciara.
"But there should be more done so that Wales can keep its history and culture."
"I understand its tradition," said Tyrell.
"But as society progresses and evolves, so traditions die out."
"I don't support the idea of a monarchy as a whole - whether it be a Welsh monarchy or an English monarchy because the values are outdated," said Lleucu.
But for some in Wales, like Katie Williams from Llandovery, Carmarthenshire, this weekend is an important and historic event, and she is off to London to make the most of it.
"I can't wait. We'll be on The Mall - hopefully securing our spot as soon as the gates open, so to speak, at 6am on Saturday.
"I went up to London for the Queen's funeral and it's just a full circle moment really, to witness something that a lot of generations haven't because we've had the one constant Queen."
But while Katie heads to London to be part of the big day, others are doing their best to avoid it.
Tegwen Haf Parry, from Penrhyndeudraeth, Gwynedd, said: "As a Welsh person, they don't mean anything to me. I do really believe that they are the royal family of England.
"I'll be in a lovely old house called Lasynys near Talsarnau - my friend's invited me over and there's no wi-fi, there's no mobile phone signal, so it'll just be us two there."
Looking to the future, Dr Prescott believes being visible in Wales is essential for the royal family.
"I think it will be important for both the King and Queen and the Prince and Princess of Wales to be seen around different parts of Wales, and come up to north Wales as often as they are seen in Cardiff and south Wales.
"Queen Elizabeth II always said she needed to be seen to be believed and I think that will be just as true during the reign of Charles III as it was during the reign of Elizabeth II."