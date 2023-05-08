Welsh translation error warns of race for food road closure
Ravenous runners' mouths will be watering at the thought of a "race for food" this month.
That is what the Welsh translation of a road sign pictured in Cardiff has promised instead of the Race for Life planned for 14 May.
Cancer Research's run takes place every year and is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2023.
The gaffe follows the misspelling of the English word "school" and the Welsh word "ysgol" outside a Swansea school.
They appeared as "shcool" and "ysool" last month.
The latest translation mishap appears to have occurred due to a missing letter for the word "fywyd" - Welsh for "life" - which leaves the sign with the Welsh word for food "fwyd".
The error was spotted on Cardiff's North Road, near the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, on Monday morning.
The keen-eyed passer-by, who did not want to be named, said: "Someone has used Google translate, although they have only missed out a letter, to be fair.
"It happens far too often, to be honest. It's easier to Google translate something than to send off an email."
Cardiff Council has been contacted for comment.
There is a long list of examples of Welsh translation blunders happening across Wales.
Gaffes have appeared on road instructions, supermarket signs, government messages and maps.
This week a citizenship oath written in Welsh was criticised for asking people to curse at God.
Last month there was an error in the UK government's emergency alert text that resulted in it mentioning a Slovenian ski resort.
Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden blamed it on autocorrect.