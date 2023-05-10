Period dignity: Being on your period when you're in care
- Published
Talking about periods can be awkward at the best of times, but being in care can make that conversation more difficult.
A girls-rights group in Neath Port Talbot said it could be scary to ask foster carers for period products.
The group, called Hope, made a video to show foster carers how to make it easier and why it matters.
It was set up in 2020 during the pandemic, with the aim of bringing together girls in care to talk about issues they face to help improve their confidence and safety.
Members spent a day at Sgwd Isaf Clun-Gwyn waterfall in Pontneddfechan, Neath where they painted insults they had been called on wetsuits before washing them off under the waterfall.
"It feels like we're cleaning ourselves from all the bad words we've been called," Lauren said.
"We're cleansing all the negativity from our bodies."
Grace, 15, said it made her think about all the times she had been called bad things and "got over it and carried on".
"And even if we get called those words again we won't have to worry because it means nothing to us anymore," she said.
Lauren, 14, who has been in a foster care placement for two years, described her experience.
She said: "Some kids like me didn't come in with anything and when I did start, I didn't have anything. It was very scary to go down and ask for period products."
The girls in the group said that not having period products led to bullying, which mostly happened in school.
Lauren added: "It's sad really, they're miserable so they want to make other people miserable."
She said that the group helped her "to be herself" and that she did not have to worry about people being mean.
"It's not just a group, it's my second family," she added.
"I feel like my voice has been heard and Hope has done so much for me."
The group, which has also raised awareness about harassment and the importance of safer spaces, was established by engagement officer for Neath Port Talbot children's services, Darren Bartley.
"It's really empowering for them to be listened to and given a platform and to have a voice," he said.
"It means so much to them that people are listening and acting upon what they say as well as making things better for other children and young people that might come into care."
First Minister Mark Drakeford said he was committed to the radical reform of care services for children and young people by signing a declaration developed by ministers alongside children in care.
The Welsh government said it was radically transforming children's services in Wales by reducing the number of looked after children and making sure those who are in care are close to home.
Deputy Minister for Social Services, Julie Morgan, said too many care-experienced children did not have their rights respected and their needs met.
"I want to see care-experienced children and young people thrive and grow, cared for and supported, and go on to achieve their full potential," she said.
"We are committed to achieving that and have listened to the children and young people to understand how we can do it."