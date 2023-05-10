Neath: Man charged with murder after woman's body found
- Published
A man has been charged with murder after a woman's body was found at a property in Neath.
Georgina Dowey, 46, was found dead on Beaconsfield Street, Cadoxton, Neath, on 7 May.
Matthew Pickering, 48, of Beaconsfield Street, has been charged with her murder and has been remanded in custody.
South Wales Police said Ms Dowey's family is being supported by specially-trained officers.
Det Ch Insp Matt Powell, senior investigating officer, said: "My thoughts remain with Georgina's family who are understandably devastated by what has happened.
"I would like to thank the local community and witnesses for the support they have provided to this investigation to date.
"We are not looking for anybody else in connection with Georgina's death."
The force added that residents of Cadoxton should expect increased police presence in the area to continue over the coming days, and asked anyone with information to contact them.