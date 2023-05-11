Eurovision: Brotherhood of Man star's tips on winning the contest
- Published
Wales' only Eurovision winner has revealed the secret to the success that changed her life forever.
As Saturday's contest in Liverpool looms, Brotherhood of Man star Nicky Stevens recounted how the band shot to fame in 1976.
Their song "Save Your Kisses For Me" was a long way from the slick productions that are now the norm.
But she said it was the UK entry's disciplined dancing went down a storm with fans watching around the world.
The 73-year-old said: "We firmly believed in rehearsing. We had a choreography at the time where we lifted our legs up, and every leg had to be perfectly in line.
"We were very, very good - we could have gone to numerous parties but we were very boring.
"We thought this was the one shot, so let's be as good as we can be."
The song topped the charts in 33 countries in 1976.
Among their other hits were number ones Angelo, in 1977, and Figaro, in 1978.
Nicky, from Carmarthen, said: "But it was that one song, and winning the Eurovision, that changed our lives forever.
"In the years that followed, up until just a couple of years ago, as we've eased off with touring now, we were still going to these countries and performing.
"All because of that one song."
In 1981 Bucks Fizz won the contest with Making Your Mind Up.
Their victory was still fresh in the minds of the public when Sweet Dreams entered with I'm Never Giving Up in 1983.
Sweet Dreams singer Bobby McVay, who lives in Pontypool, said: "We were told to bring an overnight bag, because they said if you win the contest tonight, you are going to be whisked away to record the video for Eurovision.
"And I remember making my bed that morning and thinking 'Am I coming back to this bed tonight, or is my life going to change?'"
At the final in Munich, the band members' adrenaline was pumping.
The 61-year-old said: "I was desperate for a wee. And they said 'You don't have time'.
"But I'd just been told there were 500 million people watching. We started off really well but then the votes started to dwindle."
The trio came sixth with 79 points.
By 2004 expectations had plummeted.
The previous year's entry, Jemini, had received "nul points".
James Fox, from Bargoed, had been reluctant to take part but eventually agreed.
The event turned out to "one of the best week's of my life".
The former Fame Academy contestant said: "When you get off the plane, it's like the world's press is there.
"You prepare yourself but it's like nothing you've ever seen, it's an absolute circus."
His song, Hold on To Our Love, came 16th and led to West End roles.
James was proud to have joined the "Eurovision family".
"You're just part of a club, quite a unique club," he said.
X-Factor star Lucie Jones, from Cardiff, and Holding Out for a Hero vocalist Bonnie Tyler, from Skewen, Neath Port Talbot, were picked for the competition in 2017 and 2013.
Neither left a big impression, finishing 15th and 19th respectively.
Nicky believes Wales could still make a comeback.
"I am patriotic and I would back them all the way," she said.
"But I would still be the first Welsh winner."