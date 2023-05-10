Flintshire teens in hospital after mixing drugs and alcohol
- Published
Two teenagers have been taken to hospital after mixing alcohol with what is believed to be ketamine.
The pair, aged 14 and 15 and from Flintshire, were taken to Liverpool's Alder Hey Children's Hospital having become "seriously ill" last week.
North Wales Police dubbed the supply of drugs to youngsters as "appalling" adding that they had launched an investigation.
Insp Geraint Richards called the matter "extremely concerning".
He insisted "robust action" would be taken following incidents on 4 and 6 May.
One of the children remains in hospital and the drugs were sold in Flintshire, the force said.
Insp Richards said: "School liaison officers are contacting and visiting secondary schools in the local area to educate young people about the dangerous and potentially serious consequences of experimenting with drugs and alcohol."