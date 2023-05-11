Porthmadog: Probe after police officer filmed punching suspect
Footage circulating online appears to show a police officer punching a man nine times while restraining him on the floor.
The incident occurred during the arrest of a man, 34, on Pensyflog in Porthmadog, Gwynedd, north west Wales, on Wednesday.
In the footage, a male officer is seen with his arm around the man's neck appearing to punch him in the face.
North Wales Police has said the incident is being "fully investigated".
The video appears to show the suspect taken to the ground by a male and female officer after a brief altercation.
Separate footage shows the man being led to a police vehicle with a swollen and bruised face.
He was then taken to hospital and assessed by medical staff before being transferred into police custody, said the force.
'Whole community shocked'
The incident happened on Pensyflog, a street in the coastal town of Porthmadog.
Nia Jeffreys, Gwynedd councillor for the area, said: "The whole community is shocked to tell the truth and it's really shaken our faith and trust in the police here in north Wales.
"Trust is definitely shaken. Nobody expects to see one police officer punching a man several times whilst he is already on the floor, it's very serious.
"This kind of behaviour by one police officer can't be tolerated it's very difficult to justify."
Ms Jeffreys added that she, along with the local MP and MS, have written to the chief constable to determine the "facts of this situation".
A North Wales Police spokesperson said: "We are aware of videos circulating on social media.
"This matter is currently being fully investigated by North Wales Police and further updates will be issued in due course."
A spokesperson for the Independent Office for Police Conduct said: "We became aware this morning (Thursday) of a video shared on social media showing an incident in Porthmadog involving a police officer.
"We have now received a referral from North Wales Police which is being assessed to determine what action may be needed by the IOPC."