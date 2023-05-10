Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price quits after bullying claims
- Published
Adam Price has quit as Plaid Cymru leader after a report found misogyny, harassment and bullying in the party.
A new leader will be in place in the summer, the party has said in a statement released late on Wednesday evening.
In his resignation letter, he said he no longer had the "united support of his colleagues.
He said he wanted to resign in the wake of the report on party culture, but was initially persuaded not to quit.
"You have my personal assurance that I will continue to serve my country, my constituents and our party with determination and enthusiasm", he said in a letter to party chairman, Marc Jones.
Mr Price's decision follows months of difficulties in the party which include allegations of a toxic working culture.
Plaid Cymru is the third largest party in the Welsh Parliament, with 12 Members of the Senedd and three MPs in Westminster.The pro-independence party is in a co-operation agreement with the Welsh Labour government.
