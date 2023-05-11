Cardiff: Bute Park's Secret Garden cafe faces closure
- Published
A popular cafe in a city centre park in Cardiff is set to close after being served a notice to leave following the end of its lease.
Melissa Boothman, who owns The Secret Garden in Bute Park, said it was "devastating" after years of investment and community work.
The cafe will have to leave its premises by the beginning of August.
Cardiff Council said the lease could not be renewed because the tenancy had expired and a new lease was needed.
It added Ms Boothman could bid for the new lease when it is tendered in June.
The cafe has invested more than £100,000 into its business during the five years it has been it operation, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
Ms Boothman said: "This is a real oasis spot for people and it is not just about coming to get a cup of coffee.
"It is about it being a really open and welcoming space where all people from all walks of life can walk through the door and they will be greeted with a big smile."
The park was hit by a spate of vandalism in 2021, with dozens of trees destroyed and plans outside the cafe damaged.
The cafe then raised £5,000 in order to help repair the damaged trees.
It also made 6,000 meals for NHS staff during the Covid pandemic.
"Anybody who has set up their own business will know what it takes to start a business and to run a business, a small business. You give it everything," Mrs Boothman said.
"You give it blood sweat and tears. You make sacrifices in order to make this business a success."
She added: "Wrapping up the accounts, ensuring that you give your staff enough notice… it takes six months to properly close down a business, so three months isn't enough time and then you have got to think about your stock and running stock down.
"Anxiety, sleepless nights, muscle pains, headaches, it has just been constant for eight months."
The lease was due to expire in March, but Cardiff Council agreed the business could stay until 2 August under an interim agreement.
Cardiff Council said: "The tenancy of the current operator has expired and come to end, and a new management agreement and associated lease are now required.
"On this basis, a direct award could not be made, and a procurement exercise is being undertaken.
"We welcome bids from operators, including the current tenant, to manage the site and continue to offer access to toilets in the park, as well as maintain the site's facilities and offering, for the enjoyment of visitors to Bute Park."