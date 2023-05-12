Rhyl: Four people deny attempted murder
Four people have denied attempted murder after an alleged attack in Rhyl, Denbighshire.
Sharon Roberts, 37, Paige Louise Roberts, 18, both from Trelogan, Flintshire, denied attempted murder at Mold Crown Court.
Callum John Parker, 18, from Rhyl, and a 17-year-old boy who cannot be named, and also denied attempted murder.
One person was taken to hospital after the incident on Crescent Road early on Sunday, North Wales Police said.
The 17-year-old boy was also charged with possession of a bladed article and perverting the course of justice, while Mr Parker is also accused of perverting the course of justice.
All of the accused will stand trial in October at Mold Crown Court.