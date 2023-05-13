Newport: Man arrested after woman, 44, found dead
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 44-year-old woman was found dead.
Emergency services were called to an address in Sandalwood Court, Newport at 11:30 BST on Friday.
Gwent Police said the woman was confirmed dead at the scene and her family were being supported.
A 25-year-old man from Newport was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.
Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the death.
Det Ch Insp Virginia Davies said: "Officers will be making further enquiries at this time and will remain at the scene as the investigation progresses.
"It is possible that you may see ongoing police activity in Newport as part of this work, but please do not be alarmed.
"If you have concerns or information then please do stop and talk with us."
Gwent Police encouraged anyone with information to make contact with them.
The force said it would be making a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) "in line with standard procedures".