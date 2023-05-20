Ovarian cancer: Aberystwyth dancer tells of diagnosis at 12
- Published
At the age of 12, Mary Grice Woods from Aberystwyth was diagnosed with ovarian cancer.
Soon afterwards she was told that she would not be able to have children naturally.
After 10 years of "bottling it all up" she wants to share her experience in order to help others.
She said her initial diagnosis did not really phase her and she did not think about it much until about a year ago, when she started seeing a therapist.
"I was quite embarrassed about what had happened for such a long time that I didn't speak to anybody about it," she told BBC Cymru Fyw.
"I'm quite sad about the fact that I won't have children naturally but I'm also very happy that I'm here and that I'm healthy and I think that's the most important bit."
From a young age Mary has been an enthusiastic dancer and a regular winner at the Urdd National Eisteddfod.
She is now a professional dancer and about to complete her degree at the University of West London.
At the end of mental heath awareness week she said it was important for people to share their experiences.
"I went to hospital with pain in my lower abdomen... when they operated to remove my appendix, they found a cancerous tumour on my right ovary. It was so scary.
"I had to deal with so much at a young age. Soon I had an operation to remove my left ovary because they found that it was in danger of developing a tumour too.
"Sadly, this meant I lost my chance of having children naturally. This was a really hard truth to accept."
She spent six years going in and out of hospital and repeated surgeries left her unable to dance for weeks at a time.
However, she said, dancing has kept her going through the years and been an "escape from reality".
According to figures from Cancer Research UK there are approximately 7,500 cases of ovarian cancer in the UK each year.
Half of these are diagnosed in women aged 63 or over and it is particularly rare in girls and young women.
"I now think it's so important to talk about what's happened - not just for my own sake but for others' sake too," Mary said.
"I'm also really passionate about helping other people with ovarian cancer. I have taken part in several running events, and have even danced non-stop for a day to fundraise for charity."
"I get quite emotional at these events, and I struggle to talk publicly about what has happened to me but after each event I always feel like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders," she added.
"But I'm growing to accept what happened and I'm very proud of who I am today.
"It is so important to talk and share experience. I was diagnosed with ovarian cancer at only 12 years old - but it's not stopped me from following my dreams."
Mary is about to complete her final year of studying Dance Performance at the Creative Academy and in the next few weeks hopes to get an agent so that she can start working professionally.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this story, the BBC Action Line has links to organisations which can offer support and advice