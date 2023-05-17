Newport murder probe: Man charged with killing Kelly Pitt
A man will appear in court charged with the murder of a 44-year-old woman.
A 25-year-old man was arrested after officers were sent to a property on Sandalwood Court in Maindee, Newport, at 11:30 BST on Friday.
Kelly Pitt, described as a "much-loved, caring and devoted" mother and nan by her family, was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.
The man has been remanded in custody and will appear at Newport Magistrates' Court at a later date.