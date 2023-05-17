Cardiff: Arrest in A48 St Mellons triple death crash probe
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerously driving the same car that was involved in a triple death crash later that same night.
The 32-year-old was also arrested for driving while disqualified on the M4 at about 22:00 on 3 March.
The arrest is not connected to the crash at 02:00 on 4 March that killed Rafel Jeanne, Darcy Ross and Eve Smith, South Wales Police said.
The man has been bailed pending further inquiries.
Det Ch Insp Matt Davies said: "The arrest was made as a result of evidence identified by officers investigating the fatal collision and involves the same vehicle.
"Our detailed investigation is continuing which will enable us to provide the facts of what happened during the early hours of Saturday, 4 March.
"Our thoughts continue to be with the families and all those affected by this tragic incident."
Eve Smith, 21, Rafel Jeanne, 24, and Darcy Ross, 21, were found two days after their car crashed near a major road in Cardiff.
Hundreds of people attended a vigil in the St Mellons area of Cardiff the week after to pay tribute to them and part of the road was closed to allow the crowds to congregate.