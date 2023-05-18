Penygroes: Villagers oppose turning playing field into allotments
Plans to turn a former village public playing field into allotments have been branded "disgraceful".
Community group Siop Griffiths in Penygroes, Gwynedd, plan to turn the Cwtin playing field into 15 allotments by leasing the field from the community council.
The group said people wanted more community spaces in the area and have held meetings to discuss any concerns.
But some residents have started a campaign group.
The land in question used to be part of the old railway, but in 1948 the community council bought it for £50 to provide a public playing field for the village.
Although it has not had any official use for several years now, some residents want the land to be made into a playing field once again.
Gavin Parry, who lives opposite the field said: "I used to come here with friends to play football.
"When the news came out that they were thinking of doing what they're planning I thought it was disgraceful to be honest.
"This is the last public playground in the village from what I understand so losing it would leave us without a space for children to play sports for free. Every village needs a playing field."
His neighbour Alan Roberts said there had not been enough communication with the community regarding the plans.
"The first thing you do when creating something like this is communicate it with residents," he said.
"We didn't get that and that's why people have been furious about the whole thing," he said.
Gwenllian Spink from Siop Griffiths said 97% of respondents in a consultation said they saw a benefit to community gardens and 96% indicated they wanted to learn more about growing food locally.
"So we hope that this plan, if it happens, will benefit the community here in Penygroes," she said.
Siop Griffiths' application includes creating 15 plots to grow fruit and vegetables, an area designated for wild flowers, a community shed and water tanks, with a grant available through the community council to complete the work.
Resident Ffion Higgs said the allotment plan sounded like a "wonderful idea", saying it could be a "family activity".
"I would definitely use it," she said.
County councillor Craig ap Iago said communication was the only way of solving the situation.
A decision is expected in September.