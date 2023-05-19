Cost of living: Cut in number of ice cream flavours
Fewer ice cream flavours will be available this year after an increase in ingredient and production costs, producers have said.
Ice-cream makers said they were reducing the variety they offer to save money and ensure sales.
With less creativity in production, customers could be left to choose from more traditional flavours only.
The UK government said it would continue to help people and businesses through "difficult times".
Having thrived in west Wales since the 1930s, the Conti family have been known for their ice cream for decades.
Their recipe is secret and Tom Lewis, a member of the family, is now responsible for producing it.
Comparing the current production method with his Grandad's generation, he said the process has become "much easier" but the current economic climate was "much more difficult".
"I've swapped from organic milk to local milk and my price is still about 50% more than it was 2 years ago," he said.
"I have some ingredients that are up 100%, sugar [is up] 50%. So, just on price alone, I guess there hasn't been a jump like this ever."
As a way of overcoming the recent cost increases from ingredients to electricity, Tom has started to cut back on flavours - a tough decision having been the one who introduced flavours to his Grandad's plain recipe in the first place.
"I'm keeping stock of certain things lower because I can't risk having them going out of date by winter," he said.
"I know honeycomb's doubled in price, so I haven't made any of that this year."
Known for their hand-crafted quality ice cream, one company from north Wales is also worried about sales going cold due to rising production costs.
Helen Holland from Môn ar Lwy, based in Bodorgan, Anglesey, said the business has made several cutbacks over recent years.
"We need to make the most we can when we're in production," she said.
"We've also decreased our flavours. We still have bespoke and about 25 to 30 different flavours on offer every season, but I'm not as creative as I used to be."
Reacting to the possibility of losing their favourite flavoured ice cream, many in the seaside town of Aberaeron, Ceredigion, were disappointed.
Eating her Kinder Bueno flavoured ice-cream, Emily Leonard, from Manchester, said: "I'd be a bit gutted to be honest, if all the boring ones were left… you never know what you're going to pick until you look at all the flavours.
"I feel like the cooler flavours get more attention."
Ian Roberts said his kids enjoyed a variety of flavours.
He said: "If there's less flavours, there'd be a little less fun for the summer wouldn't there?"
A fan of vanilla ice cream, Jane Guest, from Aberystwyth, suggested ice cream makers should raise their prices depending on the flavour.
"I don't know why they don't sell it at a higher price," she said. "If it's something like nuts, pistachio and hazelnut, that does cost more."
But she did acknowledge ice cream was already "quite expensive".
Mr Lewis said he did not think businesses should "dump" large premiums on customers and said things would need to change "drastically" for the industry to succeed.
"People need to get back on their feet. Ice cream is a treat, if people are unable to pay their utility fees, they're not going to be buying ice cream," he said.
The UK government said: "We were clear that we would help people and businesses in Wales through these difficult times and we continue to do so.
"We are taking action to reduce inflation while making sure real-time financial support is provided to those who need with more than 400,000 people in Wales receiving £301 directly from the UK government in the last few weeks."