Penygraig Co-op killing: Zara Radcliffe health signs missed - report
- Published
Warning signs were missed by health professionals before a woman with schizophrenia beat a man to death at a supermarket, a review has found.
Zara Radcliffe, 30, set upon John Rees, 88, at the Co-op in Penygraig, Rhondda Cynon Taf, on 5 May 2020.
He died after trying to stop her attacking himself and four other shoppers with a kitchen knife.
She pleaded not guilty to murder but admitted manslaughter on the basis of diminished responsibility.
An independent review commissioned by Cwm Taf Morgannwg Safeguarding Board made seven recommendations following the attack.
Its report, published on Friday, states that "warning signs" of Radcliffe's "rapid deterioration" were apparent before the Covid pandemic.
But these were "not recognised or poorly processed", it added.
It said the decision-making capability of Radcliffe was not questioned, and there was "no negotiated crisis plan" before she was discharged from hospital.
Mr Rees was posthumously recognised for his bravery with a Queen's gallantry medal.
Two women who were also attacked by Radcliffe as they tried to prevent the onslaught, Lisa Way and Ayette Bounouri, also received the award.
Nurse Gaynor Saurin and Andrew Price were also victims of the attack by Radcliffe as they shopped.
Speaking after her sentencing, her father Wayne Radcliffe said he had called NHS staff and social services begging for his daughter to be readmitted on the morning of the attack, but nobody came to help.
However, the review said that Radcliffe's parents raised concerns about aspects of their daughter's care, but found challenges they made "estranged them from mental health and other professionals".
They were "frustrated" that mental health services did not appear to engage with their daughter's "distressing life events", including the end of her relationship with her fiancé and an increasing reliance on drugs and alcohol.
The report added that Radcliffe was somewhat cut off from family friends by subsequent relationships with "men who were aggressive".
There was also "uncertainty" surrounding Radcliffe's mental health status, with a lack of agreement between different health professionals, the report said.
CCTV footage showed Radcliffe cross the road towards the supermarket before attacking Mr Price in the street as he left the shop.
She jumped on his back and struck him to the head with a kitchen knife she had brought with her from home.
Mr Price managed to escape and ran away from her.
The video evidence showed her enter the shop and continue the attack on Ms Saurin by repeatedly stabbing her head.
Mr Rees attempted to intervene to stop her but was pushed to the floor and became the focus of the attack.
Ms Way asked Radcliffe to stop what she was doing and talk, and was stabbed in the neck before escaping to a nearby takeaway.
A shop worker tried to drag Mr Rees away down one of the supermarket aisles but was stopped by Radcliffe who beat him with wine bottles and a fire extinguisher until he died from head injuries.
When police arrived at the store Radcliffe said: "It had to be done - that's it."
She told police she had heard voices telling her she had to kill someone to avoid being harmed herself.
She said: "I can't tell you about the voices in my head, they're so real."