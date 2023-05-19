Transport for Wales launches sexual harassment investigation
An investigation has begun after a number of women said they were sexually harassed while waiting for a bus.
The women said they were approached by a member of support staff in Rhondda Cynon Taf who said he worked for Transport for Wales (TfW).
The bus replacement service is running while repairs take place on the railway line between Pontypridd and Treherbert.
TfW said that although the complaints were not made directly to the company, it was taking the matter seriously.
One woman told ITV Wales that the man allegedly made inappropriate comments about her face and body and asked for her phone number while she was waiting at the Ynyswen bus pickup point.
Another said he made her feel "so uncomfortable" that she had to walk away.
It is unclear whether the women were approached by the same staff member.
TfW said it takes allegations such as this "very seriously" and apologised to the women for the "unacceptable behaviour".
Marie Daly, chief customer and culture officer said: "We want everyone to feel completely safe when using our services.
"We're currently working with a number of agencies to help provide support for our rail replacement bus services and we'll ensure any matters of this nature are fully investigated, and the relevant discipline procedures followed."
British Transport Police said it had not received any complaints directly, but urged anyone who has been a victim or witnessed harassment to contact them.
"It's vital that passengers continue to report these incidents to us for us to be able to take action - we can identify hotspot locations, target our patrols, and build useful intelligence around offenders," it added.