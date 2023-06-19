Wales hockey players left waiting decades to get caps
- Published
When Lynne Thomas played her first game of hockey for Wales in 1961, she never imagined she would be 83 years old when she was finally given her cap.
"I have waited 62 years for my cap - it was an honour, but it would have been nice to have my parents here, especially my father, who was a big sportsman."
Despite a Welsh national hockey career spanning from 1961 until 1979, Ms Thomas was not finally recognised for the achievement and awarded a cap until 2023.
She said it was a wonderful moment to be capped alongside her teammates and celebrate with "probably the oldest group that played hockey".
The women who played for their national team in the 1960s and '70s may not have had their recognition until this year, but the friendship and bonds they made playing the sport they love are visible.
The seven women who were part of that team still meet up at their local pub, Tafarn Morlais in Llangennech, Carmarthenshire, every six weeks.
Along with their coach Marion Williams, they reminisce about the "good old days".
"It's super that we keep in touch quite regularly and we can go over all the stories and the games [that we can remember], we enjoyed ourselves, but we took every game seriously, said Ms Thomas.
She said it was a big honour when she was first selected to play for her country.
"I was very excited, and my parents were more excited than I was. I travelled the world playing for Wales, I toured America and West Indies, I went across Europe to Belgium, Holland and France, and also South Africa.
"It was an honour to represent my country out there and once we had been there they all knew where Wales was - it was very happy times."
Ms Thomas, from Llanelli, played in four world cups - the first was in the United States in 1963 and the last in 1979 in Canada.
As well as playing hockey for Wales, Ms Thomas also played cricket for England and Wales.
Beti-Wyn Williams said she was shocked when she got a letter from the Welsh Hockey Union to tell her that anybody who represented Wales deserved to have a cap.
The 80-year-old from Clydach said: "I remember going to Shropshire one year for Welsh trials and being selected for my first cap, which I didn't quite believe because there were a lot of other very able players around."
Reminiscing about the tours Ms Williams is adamant that "what goes on tour, stays on tour", and will not repeat what they got up, but spoke about the World Cup they went to in Leverkusen, Germany, in 1967.
"Janet Hopkin and I were the entertainers for the Welsh team, there was a national night and each of the countries had to depict its culture in song, and we did a song together which was meant to be done with brushes, but we did it with hockey sticks and in full Welsh costume."
She said the 57-year wait for her cap was "worth it".
Anne Ellis, 82, said her hockey stick was her passport, taking her to countries including Japan, Zimbabwe, Australia and Bermuda.
She started playing for Wales in the late 1960s and ended in the early 1980s. She went on to captain Wales, as well as Great Britain, before coaching both sides later in her career.
She said it was nice to be recognised, not just wither her team, but her niece Rae, who also played for Wales.
Rae Ellis, 62, said: "Although I didn't play alongside Anne, she was my Welsh coach and my PE coach, so she got me involved in the sport and I tried to follow in her footsteps.
"I have known these ladies since I was about six years old... I've grown up with them and I have played against them at club level, I was coached by Marion and then by Lynne, and Margaret was the team manager - it's great they are getting the recognition they deserve."
Eirianwen Thomas, 88, from Bryneglwys, Denbighshire, captained the side and said she was keeping her cap in a drawer, but had ordered a display case to put it in.
"I'm delighted it's happened, but I'm sorry that some people are no longer with us to receive their caps.
"It's sad that some people have not yet received their caps and I would be very happy if they got theirs sooner rather than later so they can be recognised."
Ms Williams said there were tears in her eyes when she finally saw the team she coached get their caps.
"It was so well-deserved and yet they hadn't been acknowledged for all these years, I was very proud to see that, and actually being able to have the privilege to give them to the ones that are still here."
Centre forward Margaret Edwards said it was great that the women now had "something to show" for the fact they played for Wales.
Discussing her favourite memory, the 78-year-old said the first game she played stands out.
"You just can't describe the feeling of putting that red shirt on, of course the games we won were better than the ones we lost, but it was such an honour to put that shirt on".
Janet Hopkin, 80, said she was very fortunate to played for Wales, even though "we had to pay for everything ourselves, including our hockey gear, it was a wonderful opportunity".
Hockey Wales said, prior to the early 2000s, no caps were awarded for representing Wales but over the past 12 months it had been working with partners and the Heritage Lottery fund to increase its knowledge of all players who have represented Wales and to digitise as much memorabilia as possible.
Chief executive officer Paul Whapham said: "Hockey Wales feel extremely passionate that we recognise the achievements of all male and female internationals.
"As a sport that has participants from age six to 90, it is extremely important that we offer past the players an opportunity to receive a cap to recognise the role that they have played in playing the sport and representing Wales on the international stage, whilst educating new players about the past."
He added that the first historic cap presentation was held last August with approximately 100 issued to both men and women.
Being recognised for playing for their country has meant a lot to these women, but they now hope their achievements will inspire the next generation.
"I had my cap 62 years ago and now my grandson has just been chosen to play football for Wales," said Ms Evans.