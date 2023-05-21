Wales unemployment: Are long-term sickness and NHS wait times linked?
- Published
Long NHS waiting times may not be why so many people are off work sick, Economy Minister Vaughan Gething has said.
Figures published last week showed 159,000 people could not work because of a long-term sickness - the most in almost 17 years.
Days later, about 30,000 people were revealed to have waited more than two years for hospital treatment.
Mr Gething said it was "not at all clear" waiting lists were to blame.
"I don't think you can say there is a direct link between waiting lists and that group of people and the scale of the challenge we've got," he told the BBC Politics Wales programme.
"Part of the challenge is we knew before the pandemic we had a larger number of people than the rest of the UK as a proportion who weren't active and seeking employment.
"With the pandemic we have seen a rise in the number of people who have left the labour market - and it isn't just that people have chosen they want a different balance between work and other parts of their life.
"Healthcare is often the largest single reason."
Helping people with long-term health conditions was part of an employment plan published by Mr Gething last year.
"How we tackle it is individual for people, to understand whether it's physical health, whether it's mental health, how you help people through that and how you help people with a range of opportunities to return to work.
"There isn't a simple one-shot answer that says 'this will fix everything'."