Firefighters called to four mountain fires across Wales
Fires have broken out on four mountains sending out plumes of smoke across the countryside and nearby towns.
Six fire engines, including 4x4 vehicles were called to one blaze just after 15:00 BST on the hillside of Glynfach, Porth, Rhondda Cynon Taf.
A second fire, close to Maesycoed, Pontypridd, started in grass around 13:00 BST and spread into nearby woods.
Crews also attended two more fires in Machynlleth, north Powys and Aberangell, Gwynedd.