Brian Buckle cleared in retrial of historical sex charges
- Published
A Pembrokeshire man has been acquitted of historical sex offences against a child after a retrial.
Brian Buckle, 51, of Fishguard, had been jailed in 2017 at Swansea Crown Court on 12 charges of indecent assault, three of indecency and one of attempted rape.
But he was acquitted on Friday at the same court after the convictions were quashed.
The retrial was ordered by the Court of Appeal.
He had been accused of carrying out the offences in the 1990s.
Following the two-week retrial, the jury returned a not guilty verdict on all 16 of the charges.