Ely: What do we know about the Cardiff suburb?
Ely in Cardiff is reeling after a riot broke out following a crash in which two teenage boys died.
Fireworks were thrown at police and cars set alight as people gathered in the streets on Monday evening. The link between the crash and the disorder is unclear.
The estate in Cardiff has had its fair share of bad headlines over the years.
But it also has a proud reputation as a close-knit working class community, on the western edge of the city.
The estate, characterised by mostly 1920 and 30s semi-detached houses, has a population of more than 14,600 people.
Across the main Cowbridge Road to the outskirts of Cardiff is the neighbouring Caerau estate too.
The area, which sprang up between the two world wars as the city expanded, has been characterised as having socio-economic challenges but the most recent statistics point to an "arc of poverty" which runs across the south and west of the city, including Ely in its sweep.
Ely has more children eligible for free school meals - 59.1% - than any other community in Wales, while nearly three quarters of households have at least one deprivation measure, as measured in the 2021 Census.
It has the seventh highest proportion of long term sick or disabled of communities in Wales.
The Census also showed around 10% unemployment in the area amongst those of working age and economically active, around twice the city average.
Around 28% of children were recently estimated to be living in families on relatively low incomes - but while this is in the top 10% of wards in Wales it is not among the very highest, even in Cardiff, with Butetown, Grangetown and Adamsdown above it.
Crime figures can be a little patchy at best but across Ely in the last year, we have seen around 150 crimes reported a month, with only three crimes recorded in the Snowden Road area last month and only one the month before that.
Ely has had a reputation in the city, perhaps undeserved, and some of that goes back to rioting in the autumn of 1991. That too coincided with warm weather, at a time of economic difficulties - and stemmed from a local row involving a shopkeeper, who was forced to flee 100 miles.
I remember covering the aftermath for the local newspaper. It was in the next street to where last night's violence took place.
There was a shock then among the vast majority of the law-abiding community that it even happened. It concentrated efforts in the next few years to look for improved community facilities and police relations.
Meanwhile projects such as the Dusty Forge - converted from an abandoned and once notorious local pub - look to provide a community hub and skills and support to help mitigate against deep-seated economic problems.