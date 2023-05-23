Cardiff riot: Two teenage boys killed in Ely crash named
Two teenagers who died in a crash which sparked a riot in Cardiff have been named locally as Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15, the BBC has been told.
The boys were killed while riding an electric bike in Ely shortly after 18:00 BST on Monday.
Some residents claimed to the PA news agency that the boys were being chased by police.
South Wales Police strongly denied that the boys were being pursued.
Cars were set alight and fireworks thrown at police as more than 100 people gathered following the crash.
Bridy Bool, who knows the family of Harvey, said he had "loads of friends" and loved motorbikes and football.
"He was best friends with Kyrees and [they] were into the same things. It was not unusual for them to be together", she said.
Ms Bool said she believed the pair were being chased by officers "as there are videos going around".
Police dismissed this claim and said they arrived at the scene after the crash, remaining there to manage "large-scale disorder" until the early hours of Tuesday.
Up to 12 officers were injured in the rioting, South Wales' police and crime commissioner Alun Michael said.
"It would appear that there were rumours, and those rumours became rife, of a police chase - which wasn't the case," Alun Michael said.
South Wales Police said arrests had been made but did not say how many.