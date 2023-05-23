Cardiff riots: CCTV appears to show police following electric bike before crash
The BBC has verified CCTV footage appearing to show a police van following two people on an electric bike minutes before a fatal crash that sparked a riot in Cardiff.
BBC Verify analysed the video time-stamped to 17:59 BST on Monday on Frank Road in Ely 900m, or just over half a mile, away from the site of the suspected crash.
It comes after South Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Alun Michael told the BBC that a chase did not take place.
The two people who died have been named locally as Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15.
Cars were set alight and fireworks thrown at police as more than 100 people gathered following the crash.
South Wales Police has denied the boys were being pursued, saying its officers arrived at the scene after the crash, remaining there to manage "large-scale disorder" until the early hours of Tuesday.
Up to 12 officers were injured in the rioting, said Mr Michael.
Police said arrests had been made but did not say how many.
At about 20:00, police tweeted that they were still at the scene of the collision but were also working to "de-escalate ongoing disorder".
The force said it had received a large number of calls from "understandably frightened" residents.
Bridy Bool, who knows the Evans family, said Harvey had "loads of friends" and loved motorbikes and football.
"He was best friends with Kyrees and [they] were into the same things. It was not unusual for them to be together," she said.
Ms Bool said she believed the pair were being chased by officers "as there are videos going around".
Police are expected to give an update later on Tuesday.