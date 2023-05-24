Wales' nurses to strike despite new NHS pay deal
- Published
A pay deal for Welsh NHS staff has been accepted, but strike action by nurses will still go ahead.
The decision to accept the pay rise was made by 12 unions representing staff.
But the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said it was not bound by the deal as its members voted to reject the offer, and has already set four strikes dates in June and July.
Wales' Health Minister Eluned Morgan said she was pleased, but recognised members' strength of feeling.
The Society of Radiographers also said the offer was not good enough but did not have a mandate for industrial action.
The deal consists of a 5% wage increase and a one-off payment for 2022-23 worth between £900 and £1,190.
The agreement applies to all staff, apart from doctors and dentists, but strikes will continue unless a further deal can be reached.
RCN Wales chief Helen Whyley said she had written to Ms Morgan warning that, should this not happen, her members would walk out on 6 and 7 June, followed by 12 and 13 July.
She said: "Nursing is the largest part of the NHS workforce and they require an offer that matches their true value."
Welsh NHS Confederation director Darren Hughes said clarity was needed on how the pay offer would be funded.
Ms Morgan said: "While maintaining the collective agreement, we will continue discussions where we can in order to seek to address legitimate specific concerns and to avoid any further industrial action."
The RCN said it was still entitled to take industrial action, even if members benefit from the pay rise, as the deal was "forced" on them.
The union's mandate for strike action runs out on 1 August after it was granted a three-month extension, though plans are in motion to get a fresh mandate.
During the last round of negotiations - for the previous financial year - GMB and Unite, representing ambulance workers, also took strike action, but both have voted to accept this updated offer.
The Welsh government has said all along that there is no more cash available and it remains in ministers' hands whether negotiations resume.
But other things could be done, such as reducing the working week or flexibility at work which could be the equivalent of a pay rise to nurses, unions argue.
RCN Wales was clear any improved offer would have to be put back to its members before industrial action was called off.