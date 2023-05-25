Cardiff: Central market renovation plans revealed
- Published
Plans for a multi-million-pound renovation of Cardiff Central Market have been revealed.
The renovation, led by the city's council, involve restoring original design features and a new seating area on the ground floor.
If funding is secured and planning permission granted, the work is expected to begin in summer 2024 and will take two years to finish.
The market will remain open throughout the work.
Opened in 1891, the market is home to 61 independent businesses including greengrocers, street food stalls, clothing, music and hardware stalls.
If plans go ahead, the Trinity Street and St Mary Street entrances, the roof and original windows will be restored.
Glazing and tiles will be replaced and the H Samuel market clock will be repaired.
Alongside the new seating area, the planned additions include a new activity and education room, roof-mounted solar panels and energy efficient LED lighting.
Some traders will be moved to nearby accommodation on a temporary basis during the works.
Jacob Trott, who owns The Flower Chapter in the market, hopes the council is able to pull off the plans.
"The plans look fab," he said.
"It does look like the market will benefit from the new design and hopefully it will pull more people in."
However, he worries that those who have to move out while the work takes place may lose business.
Sarah and Jenna at Truffles and Blossom both thought the plans would be a positive step.
"I think it's amazing and it needs to be done," Sarah said.
"It will be great for the future."
Jenna agreed, adding: "We need to save this for future generations, not just for us, but for our children and our children's children. It's an iconic building for Cardiff."
However, John Davies, owner of Noglu, was a little more apprehensive.
"Most of it I agree with, like the roof being fixed, the solar panels and the drainage," he said.
"But the main worry is the seating area, which doesn't seem to be particularly well thought through.
"There's already plenty of people coming here for food so it's like, if it ain't broke don't fix it."
Russell Goodway, cabinet member for investment and development, said: "Customers have been visiting Cardiff Market for more than a century and our extensive renovation plans aim to ensure a viable and sustainable future for the building, preserve and enhance its heritage, and ensure it remains the bustling heart of the city centre for many years to come."