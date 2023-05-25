Cardiff riot: Nine arrested since disorder that followed boys' deaths
- Published
Nine people have been arrested for allegedly taking part in the riot that followed the deaths of two boys in Cardiff.
Four males, aged 16, 17, 18 and 29, were arrested in Ely and one man aged 21 was arrested in Tremorfa on Thursday morning. They are in custody on suspicion of riot.
It follows four arrests following the disorder on Monday.
They include two 15-year-old boys, a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy.
The 15-year-old boys are from Ely and Llanrumney, the 15-year-old girl from Roath, and a 16-year-old boy is also from Ely.
They are all on bail pending further inquiries.
The disorder followed a fatal crash in Snowden Road, Ely, which claimed the lives of best friends Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15.
Vehicles were set ablaze, property damaged, and police injured.
Police said more arrests were expected.
A spokesman said: "As part of the investigation so far, over 180 pieces of body worn footage from police officers at the scene has been recovered and officers are going through hundreds of hours of public CCTV and videos posted on social media."
The force is appealing for witnesses.
South Wales Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
The force has also confirmed officers in a police van were following the boys before the accident.
Police and Crime Commissioner Alun Michael initially said police did not chase the boys, but CCTV showed their electric bike was followed by police just minutes before the crash.
Deputy Chief Constable Rachel Bacon would not answer questions about it at a press conference on Wednesday.
She said the South Wales Police van was on Grand Avenue - about half a mile away - when the fatal crash happened on Snowden Road.
Ms Bacon said only the bike was involved in the fatal crash but would not comment on why police were following the teenagers, citing the ongoing IOPC investigation.
She told a press conference: "I want to be as transparent and open as I can with the communities of Ely so they understand what has happened.
"I've set out the timeline based on the factual information that we have.
"But the IOPC are conducting an independent investigation on whether any pursuit has taken place so I can't fully answer your question today."
The IOPC said it had sent investigators to attend the police post-incident procedures and had obtained initial accounts from key police witnesses.
During the riot, fireworks, stones and other missiles were thrown at police, resulting in injuries to 15 officers.
Some residents claimed the boys were being chased by police when they died.
Mr Michael initially said officers were not chasing the teenagers when they died, but at Wednesday's press conference Ms Bacon confirmed officers had been following the boys after CCTV emerged showing them doing so.
She added that she was aware of concerns about the timeline of events.