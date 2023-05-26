Cardiff riot: Drakeford to lead Ely meeting after teen deaths
Mark Drakeford will meet community representatives in Cardiff after the deaths of two teenagers sparked a riot.
Kyrees Sullivan, 16, died alongside his best friend Harvey Evans, 15, in a crash on Snowden Road, Ely shortly after 18:00 BST on Monday.
Several hours of violence and disorder followed, resulting in 15 officers being injured and nine arrests.
The Welsh government said the meeting on Friday will discuss support for the community.
Following the teenagers' deaths, word spread on social media that a marked police van had been following the pair minutes before the crash.
CCTV from the area later showed police were following the teenagers.
On Wednesday, Deputy Chief Constable Rachel Bacon refused to comment on why police were following the teenagers, citing the ongoing Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.
In response to the events, Mr Drakeford, alongside Social Justice Minister Jane Hutt, will chair a meeting between local politicians, agencies, and community groups.
Cardiff West MP Kevin Brennan, police and crime commissioner Alun Michael, Ely councillor Russell Goodway and Cardiff council leader Huw Thomas are also expected to attend.
Later on Friday, a vigil and balloon release in Ely is planned to pay tribute to the boys.
In a Facebook post, a friend of the families said: "We know tensions are still high right now. But we ask if [on Friday] night for the balloon release people can keep their anger inside."
Police said they were continuing to investigate both the crash and the riot which followed.
The IOPC has launched an investigation into "any interaction" between the South Wales force and the teenagers prior to the crash.