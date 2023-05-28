Strikes: DVLA workers to walk out for 15 days in pay dispute
- Published
Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency workers are to strike for 15 days in a long running dispute over pay, pensions and conditions.
Public and Commercial Services union members at Ty Felin and Morriston, in Swansea, will take action from June 11 to 25.
The Output Services Group workers print materials for the DVLA and other government departments.
PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said they wanted "a fair pay rise".
"We're not afraid to turn up the pressure on ministers to achieve our reasonable demands," he said.