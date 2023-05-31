HMP Berwyn prison officer sentenced for affair with inmate
A prison officer has been sentenced for having an affair with an inmate.
Roxanne Walker, 34, from Upton, Merseyside, previously admitted misconduct in public office at HMP Berwyn, Wrexham, and possessing cannabis.
She received a nine-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.
At Mold Crown Court, judge Niclas Parry said no criminality was encouraged or assisted because of her "infatuation" with inmate Daniel Carter.
Prosecuting at Mold Crown Court on Wednesday, Ryan Rothwell said during several months in 2021 colleagues at Berwyn had seen behaviour which caused concern including Walker telling one of them that the inmate was "her type" and stroking his arm.
'I have fallen in love'
Walker told a manager an occasion on a sofa may have been regarded as "dodgy", but her relationship with Carter was just "platonic" - however call monitoring discovered "sexually explicit" chats.
After her arrest, Walker declared: "I have made a mistake. I have fallen in love with Daniel Carter."
Sentencing, the judge said there was no suggestion she passed any drugs or a mobile phone to the prisoner because of her "infatuation".
Defence barrister Andrew McInnes said Ms Walker's GP identified a "borderline personality disorder". She was also described as "kind-hearted, caring but perhaps trusting and naïve".
"In reality, with the benefit of hindsight, she wasn't suited to this job in HMP Berwyn," said Mr McInnes.
"The relationship didn't progress physically," he said.
The court heard that the inmate had a history of "conditioning" behaviour towards staff.
In addition to her suspended sentence, Walker was ordered to complete 200 hours unpaid work and a rehabilitation activity.
HMP Berwyn opened in February 2017 and has more than 2,000 inmates.
A Freedom of Information request by Bellis Media North Wales revealed 18 prison officers at HMP Berwyn had been sacked or resigned after being accused of affairs with inmates.
The Prison Service said 500 of its staff had received anti-corruption training in a bid to stop affairs.