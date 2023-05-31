Raleigh Choppers: Harry Potter has collection of 70 of cult bikes
- Published
The Raleigh Chopper, with its odd-sized wheels and tall handlebars, was the classic bike every child wanted in the '70s and '80s.
Harry Potter, of Barmouth, Gwynedd, would be the envy of them all.
Mr Potter has a collection of 60-70, but has owned hundreds in the years since his dad sparked his obsession by showing him a 1971 picture of himself with his orange bike.
Now, Raleigh have said they will go back on sale this year, priced at £950.
Mr Potter said: "He had one of the first orange ones. That is where it all started and I began from there.
"I get up at five in the morning some mornings to clean them, doing other stuff with them. So yeah, it's a big part of my life and I do love it."
He said he liked them because he was different, adding: "They're unique, it's a talking point.
"Everybody's fascinated by them, all ages, everyone appreciates what they are, they look pretty cool.
"I stack them up all nicely, they all have to be in line. I can't have the same colour next to each other because that gives me a little bit of an ick.
"And obviously the white seats have to go together."
About 1.5 million Choppers were sold before production ended in the 1980s.
They were designed by Tom Karen, the man behind the Popemobile and children's game Marble Run.
They were brought back on to a lot of people's radars in the 1990s when Supergrass rode them in the video for their song Alright.
Mr Potter keeps his in a special room most people are not allowed in.
"It's just for my benefit. Proper little mancave."