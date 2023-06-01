Cardiff: Football fans demand better transport after game
- Published
Football fans have raised concerns about a lack of trains to north Wales after Wales' next match.
The Football Association of Wales (FAW) announced on Wednesday the Wales-Armenia Euro 2024 qualifier on 16 June at Cardiff City Stadium was sold out.
The game kicks off at 19:45 BST and after the match there will be one train leaving Cardiff for Wrexham.
Transport for Wales (TfW) said it has planned one extra train and no bus coaches will run due to lack of demand.
Fan say the situation is compounded by a lack of cheap hotel rooms in the capital on 16 June.
The same night Blondie is headlining Cardiff Castle and comic Peter Kay is performing at Cardiff International Arena.
Former Wrexham AFC director Spencer Harris, who appeared in Disney Plus series Welcome to Wrexham, was unimpressed.
He said on Twitter: "Shouldn't we be demanding better from @tfwrail?"
Anglesey Senedd member Rhun ap Iorweth said he would raise the matter with TfW.
Public transport was raised at a meeting between the Football Supporters' Association (FSA) and TfW on Wednesday.
Paul Corkery, of the FSA said Wales' late night transport made it feel "like a third world country".
TfW, he said, "need to provide a service".
"It's not good enough," he said.
Fan Evan Powell, 20, from Hengoed, in Caerphilly county, said the lack of transport would put people off going to games.
Mr Powell said: "It's disheartening that we're faced with similar problems every few months. Nothing seems to get done."
Fan Rob Evans, from Conwy Valley, is driving to the match because of the lack of trains.
"I'm having to stay way outside of Cardiff because the hotel prices are ridiculous and I'm having to drive when I'd much prefer to use the train.
"Even though the trains are not fantastic. Often you don't get a buffet [service] on the train, the train is absolutely rammed at least for the first two or three stops.
"The queuing outside the train station for whatever sports events down in Cardiff is far from ideal if you live in the north and there's greater provision for rugby than there is for soccer.
"I follow both sports and it's grossly unfair."
TfW said: "We've strengthened our rail services with an additional service to Wrexham after the Wales v Armenia game on 16 June.
"In the past we provided additional coaches but have had to review this due to lack of demand. It was a pilot scheme and is currently being evaluated.
"We're working collaboratively with the FAW to plan for the future and how we can work together to provide additional transport."
The last train from Cardiff Central to Wrexham will leave at 22:09 BST on 16 June.