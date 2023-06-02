Geraint Davies: New Labour MPs say they were warned about him
Two Labour MPs have said they were warned about Geraint Davies in their first weeks in Westminster.
They were told by other MPs to "watch out" for him, they say.
Geraint Davies, the Swansea West MP was suspended by the Labour party following reports by Politico of "completely unacceptable behaviour".
He is accused of subjecting younger female colleagues to unwanted sexual attention, but said he does not recognise the allegations.
One of those who spoke to BBC Wales claims she was subject to lewd comments and inappropriate touching.
"He was always lewd and yuck in terms of his behaviour, it was just his MO (the way he operated)," she said.
"It was never sinister, just inappropriate. He'd make lewd comments or touch your arm when you were next to him in the voting lobby. It just made you feel uncomfortable.
"If you saw him in the tea room, you would avoid sitting on his table and pray he wouldn't come and sit with you."
She added: "When I first became an MP, he was one of the ones you'd be warned about. Several people sat me down and told me to watch out for him.
"It's about time this came to light."
A second female MP has told BBC Wales that she was also told by fellow MPs to avoid Mr Davies.
The second MP had not experienced or witnessed any inappropriate behaviour herself, and therefore did not raise the issue with the party.
She believes the party needs to re-assess its procedures.
"The Labour party have a new complaints process but we now need to question if it's working. There needs to be a review of that process to see whether it's working and if it's robust enough," she said.
"Why do we need to put the onus on young women to come forward and to make an official complaint before action is taken?"
"There is now a lot of talk amongst female MPs on how we change the culture in Westminster because enough is enough."
Geraint Davies has been approached for comment but has not responded.
However, in response to earlier claims, he told the Politico website, he did not recognise the allegations.
"If I have inadvertently caused offence to anyone, then I am naturally sorry as it is important that we share an environment of mutual and equal respect for all," he said.
First Minister Mark Drakeford said his party has "acted swiftly" to suspend Mr Davies.
On a visit to Edinburgh yesterday, Mr Drakeford told the BBC the accusations against Mr Davies are "very serious" and "need to be taken seriously".
Originally the Labour party said it had not received a formal complaint but the BBC now understands that one has been made.
A Labour Party spokesperson has previously said: "These are incredibly serious allegations of completely unacceptable behaviour.
"We strongly encourage anyone with a complaint to come forward to the Labour party's investigation.
"Any complainant will have access to an independent support service who provide confidential and independent guidance and advice from external experts throughout the process."