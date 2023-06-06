Strikes: National Library of Wales off, Audit Wales on
Workers at the National Library of Wales will not strike as planned on Wednesday and Thursday.
Public and Commercial Services (PCS) Union confirmed the strike will not go ahead following an offer of talks from the Welsh government.
Prospect, PCS's sister union, has also called off its scheduled strike at the library and other bodies.
However, strike action by PCS and Prospect members at Audit Wales will go ahead.
PCS union representative Darren Williams confirmed that the strike action at the library had been withdrawn on Tuesday.
This followed an offer of constructive talks on pay by the Welsh government, in light of the Cabinet Office's announcement of a one-off payment of £1,500 for civil servants below senior grades.
The National Library in Aberystwyth has more than 6.5 million books and periodicals in its collection.
Audit Wales is led by the auditor general for Wales, who is the external auditor of most of the Welsh public sector.