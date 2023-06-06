Coldplay Cardiff concert: Travel warning as thousands expected
- Published
More than 100,000 Coldplay fans will descend on Cardiff over the next two days to see the band perform.
There will be a full city centre road closure from 16:00 BST to midnight on Tuesday and Wednesday.
As with Beyoncé's concert, commuters have been warned to plan ahead, with the M4 and surrounding roads expected to be very busy.
Fans will also see support act Hana Lili, who initially believed the email from Coldplay's team was spam.
"I sent the email to my dad and he was like 'ignore it, that's a fake email'," the folk artist, from Sully, Vale of Glamorgan said.
"It was a massive surprise, I'm really looking forward to it."
Coldplay were originally set to play a single night at the Principality Stadium, but a second night was added after overwhelming demand.
They pledged to cut their carbon footprint after stopping touring in 2019.
Their "eco-friendly" tour is partially powered by a dancefloor that generates electricity when fans jump up and down, and pedal power at the venues.
The gates open at 17:00 and Cardiff council has urged passengers to plan their journey in advance to avoid disappointment.
For Ed Sheeran's tour in May 2022, queues were so long on the M4 that some fans arrived hours late and even missed it entirely.
Cardiff council said congested roads can be avoided by using its Park & Ride facility at Leckwith Stadium or the Park & Walk facility at County Hall, in Cardiff Bay.
Trains
Transport for Wales is carrying out work for the South Wales Metro, so buses will be replacing rail on services north of Pontypridd (Treherbert and Merthyr Tydfil Lines) and Mountain Ash (Aberdare Line).
It will be providing additional services, but there will be no post-event services to Birmingham or Holyhead.
Great Western Railway however will be running extra services after the concerts.
They will operate from Cardiff Central to Swansea, Newport, Bristol and Swindon.
Both operators said it expected trains to be very busy and advised users to plan in advance.
You can visit the Cardiff council website for travel information around the city.