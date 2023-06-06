Marvel: Sir Anthony Hopkins says Thor role was 'pointless acting'
Sir Anthony Hopkins has described his work in Marvel's Thor films as "pointless acting".
The Port Talbot-born star joined the cast of Thor, Kenneth Branagh's film version of the Marvel comic in 2011.
He played Odin, the father of the titular character, and also appeared in 2013's Thor: The Dark World and 2017's Thor: Ragnarok.
"If you're sitting in front of a green screen, it's pointless acting it," Sir Anthony told the New Yorker.
"They put me in armour; they shoved a beard on me," he told the magazine.
"Sit on the throne, shout a bit."
Sir Anthony made history in 2021 by becoming the oldest person to win an Academy Award for acting, winning a second Oscar for his role as a man with dementia in The Father.