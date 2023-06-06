Cowbridge: Steps star angry over Pride rainbow bench damage
Steps star Ian "H" Watkins said he is "upset" and "angry" over the vandalism of a bench celebrating Pride month.
June is Pride month - a month dedicated to celebrating LGBTQ+ communities all around the world.
The rainbow bench was installed recently in Cowbridge, Vale of Glamorgan, to celebrate the town's first Pride in 2022.
Days later, the rainbow was removed in what Mr Watkins called a "homophobic attack".
Mr Watkins, who starred in Dancing on Ice in 2020, said: "A few days ago this was a beautiful, bright, rainbow-coloured bench celebrating diversity and inclusion and kindness.
"I feel really quite upset about this. I know its just a bench but this is a symbol, it's a statement of love and inclusion."
Mr Watkins founded Cowbridge Pride and said he has "worked so hard".
"Our town is beautiful, I love Cowbridge, and I have no idea why somebody would do this," he said.
"I take this as a homophobic attack. This bench was a symbol of inclusion, kindness and diversity in Cowbridge. People ask why we need Pride. This is exactly why.
"Hatred still exists and it makes me realise that the fight must go on. So upsetting. Really, really disappointed."
Watkins added: "This is a passion project and we have done so much good already. I want my children to grow up in an all inclusive world. I've decided to be the change I want to see."
In a statement Cowbridge Pride confirmed the rainbow removal was vandalism
A spokesperson said: "This is not the first time Cowbridge Pride has been subject to anti-LGBTQ+ hate, as in 2022 the town hall was vandalised."
An offensive word was written in permanent pen, they added.
South Wales Police has been asked to comment.