Flint: Pedestrian dies and driver arrested after crash
A woman has died and a lorry driver has been arrested after a crash.
It happened on Church Street, in Flint, at about 12:30 BST on Monday, with an investigation under way.
The female pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and North Wales Police said her next of kin have been informed.
The 37-year-old driver of the lorry was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and has been released under investigation.
North Wales Police said the road remained closed until about 16:00 BST. Officers are appealing for witnesses of the crash.
Sergeant Emily Hughes said: "Our heartfelt sympathies remain with the woman's family."