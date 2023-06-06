Abertridwr: Jay Webster jailed for killing Benjamin Lloyd
- Published
A man who killed his best friend in a one punch attack after a drunken argument has been jailed.
Benjamin Lloyd, 27, was found dead at a property in Abertridwr, Caerphilly, a day after the attack by Jay Webster on 1 April.
The pair became embroiled in a "silly argument" where Mr Lloyd was sent crashing after a punch to the head.
Webster will serve five years and three months after admitting manslaughter at Cardiff Crown Court.
The court heard witnesses watched in horror as the argument unfolded outside a library.
"I can recall Mr Lloyd hitting the ground hard and the noise was horrible," said witness Curtis Jeremiah.
"It was almost like the sound of a snap as his head hit the ground."
The court heard Webster, from Senghenydd, also in Caerphilly, appeared "absolutely devastated" as he stood over his best friend frantically saying "get up Ben. Get up".
Prosecutor James Wilson said CCTV footage captured the moment the violence was sparked on 1 April.
He said: "The defendant pushes Mr Lloyd up against a window. Mr Lloyd takes two swings and misses.
"The defendant punches Mr Lloyd to the left side of his face with his right fist and he falls to the ground."
The court heard Webster told onlookers he "did not mean to do it" after they had a "silly argument" in Caerphilly.
He stayed with his friend as witnesses called for an ambulance before Mr Lloyd regained consciousness after three minutes.
Webster left the scene before he made his way to a pub and later visited the victim's mother.
Mr Wilson said: "The defendant attended the home of Mr Lloyd's mother Kay Main. She described Ben as having been a brilliant friend to the defendant."
The court heard Webster told Ms Main: "I'm sorry, me and Ben had an argument."
Mr Wilson said the worried mother called her daughters to tell them what had happened before putting an appeal on Facebook.
The court heard victim Mr Lloyd refused to wait for an ambulance at the scene but instead tried to get into a taxi.
Police arrived to find him with dried blood in his mouth before Mr Lloyd told officers he did not need medical assistance and did not want to make a complaint.
Mr Lloyd was then taken home to his father's house where he was urged to get medical attention by his worried family, which he refused.
It was not until the morning, his father discovered Mr Lloyd unconscious in bed.
When Webster was arrested later that day, he said to police: "He's dead?"
He said he had been "nine out of ten drunk" at the time and had delivered a "warning shot" after Mr Lloyd had swung two punches first.
'Like brothers'
In a victim impact statement, Mr Lloyd's mum Kay Main said: "Ben and Jay knew each other for about 20-odd years since they were six or seven.
"The boys always got on really well so losing Ben and seeing Jay locked up was almost like I lost both of them."
Ms Main said she did not "hold any malice" towards Webster after believing her son's death was an accident.
Webster pleaded guilty to manslaughter on 3 May.
Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke said the pair were "more like brothers" before the horrific attack.
"There is no doubt that Mr Lloyd was very much loved by his family and his friends including you," she added.
Gwent Police referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct after officers were in contact with Mr Lloyd before he died.
Following his death, his family also said he was "so happy and positive all the time" and "always walked with a spring in his step".
"A kind, hard-working and generous man who had a lot of friends," they said.
"You would struggle to find anyone who had a bad word to say about Ben.
"He leaves behind a very large number of family and friends who will feel his absence forever."