Caerphilly: Drink and drug driver who killed girl jailed
- Published
A motorist has been jailed for three years and nine months for causing the death of a 17-year-old girl while driving on a mountain road under the influence of drink and drugs.
Chloe Hayman, of Tonypandy, Rhondda Cynon Taf, was a passenger in a car driven by Keilan Roberts, 22.
Roberts, of Rhymney, Caerphilly county, had taken ketamine, cocaine and ecstasy and was over the drink-drive limit.
He pleaded guilty to four charges at Cardiff Crown Court.
Roberts crashed a Skoda Octavia on 24 July, 2022, at Glyn Terrace in Fochriw, Caerphilly county.
The court heard the two had met for the first time the previous evening at a Pontypridd nightclub.
Roberts had argued with his girlfriend and offered to take Chloe home.
The charges were of one of causing death by careless driving while over the drink-drive limit, and three of causing death by careless driving while over the drug-drive limit.