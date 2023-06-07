Port Talbot: Boy painted Nazi graffiti on Windrush mural
A teenage boy has admitted daubing neo-Nazi graffiti on a mural celebrating the Windrush generation.
Swastikas, the words "Nazi zone" and a racial slur were painted on the artwork in Port Talbot last October.
The 17-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts of racially aggravated criminal damage at Westminster Magistrates' Court.
The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, also admitted five terror offences, police said.
Speaking at the time the racist graffiti first appeared, Jalisa Phoenix-Roberts said it had "shaken the general community" and caused "uproar".
"When it's on your doorstep it feels worse and I guess I was slightly ignorant thinking this kind of thing doesn't go on in Port Talbot any more, but it does and it has," she said.
The mural depicts Donna Campbell, a nurse and daughter of the Windrush generation who died during the pandemic, and her mother Lydia, known as Mrs Campbell in her community.
It also features a merged image of a Welsh dragon and the Jamaican flag.
The teenage boy, from Port Talbot, was investigated by police examining his online activities.
Counter Terrorism Policing Wales said the youth appeared in court on Wednesday where he admitted three counts of disseminating terrorist material and two counts of possessing material of use to someone preparing a terrorist act.
He also pleaded guilty to two counts of racially aggravated criminal damage to Port Talbot's Windrush mural and one of homophobically aggravated criminal damage in Cardiff centre.
The teenager was bailed for a pre-sentence report and will be sentenced on 21 August.