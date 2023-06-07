William and Kate offer to restock burgled Swansea food bank
- Published
The Prince and Princess of Wales have offered to help replace items stolen from a food bank.
St Thomas Church in Swansea had food, drink, baby toys and even bikes stolen on Saturday evening.
Rev Steve Bunting said he received the unexpected call from Kensington Palace on Wednesday.
"They were keen to make sure we could replace the items taken from the food bank," he said.
"I've no idea how they got wind of the story, but I got a phone call early today expressing that the Prince and Princess of Wales were concerned about what happened."
The royal couple visited the church in 2022 in their first visit to Wales since they were given the Prince and Princess of Wales titles.
While at the church the Prince revealed for the first time that he had begun learning Welsh, like his father had before him.
"I couldn't really believe it to be honest," added Rev Bunting.
"It's been a crazy 48 hours and we have been overwhelmed by kindness, from people dropping in £5 to the phone call this morning.
"They all wanted to do something about it and it's testament to the people of this area and city."
Following the royal visit in September the Rev Bunting was not surprised that the Prince and Princess wanted to help, describing them as "a part of our team here, although a very distant part".
The reverend and the team at the church are also extending the hand of forgiveness to the thieves responsible.
"There are always people who react to these type of incidents either by saying we should lock them up or by saying these people must be desperate.
"I am of the last type and we would like to help change people's lives and this is why we are running a food bank and we would like to be part of the redemption of these people."