Plaid Cymru: Rhun ap Iorwerth set to be new leader
Rhun ap Iorwerth is set to become the new Plaid Cymru leader.
The BBC has been told by a senior party source no other members of the party's Senedd group will be standing.
Two members of the group, deputy leader Sian Gwenllian and Sioned Williams, had not ruled themselves out of the race.
But Newyddion S4C has been told they will not be standing to succeed Adam Price. Unless there is a U-turn from a Plaid MS it is likely Mr ap Iorwerth will be the next party leader.
Nominations are due to close on 16 June.
Plaid Cymru has been looking for a new leader since Adam Price stood down in May.
It followed reports of a toxic culture of harassment, bullying and misogyny had become worse under his leadership.
Ynys Mon Senedd member Mr ap Iorwerth announced he would be standing in a video published on Twitter.
In that said he was looking forward to playing his part in uniting the party.
He said previously it must offer a vision of Wales as "confident, fair, green, prosperous", and on a "journey to independence".