Boris Johnson: Leanne Wood hopes resignation kickstarts change
- Published
Former Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood hopes Boris Johnson's resignation will "kickstart" a change in the way "society values integrity and accountability in the political world".
He stood down as an MP on Friday, after receiving a report on whether he misled parliament over lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street.
The former prime minister accused the inquiry of trying to "drive me out".
Welsh Secretary David TC Davies said he is "sorry" to see Mr Johnson go.
"As far as I'm concerned, Boris got it right on Ukraine, Boris got it right on the vaccine programme and Boris had it right on Brexit," the Conservative Monmouth MP said.
In evidence given to the Privileges Committee in March, Mr Johnson admitted misleading parliament, but denied doing it on purpose.
He said social distancing had not been "perfect" at gatherings in Downing Street during Covid lockdowns.
But he said they were "essential" work events, which he claimed were allowed.
In a statement following his resignation, Mr Johnson, who was prime minister between 2019 and 2022, said: "They have still not produced a shred of evidence that I knowingly or recklessly misled the Commons."
Describing the report, he said it was "riddled with inaccuracies and reeks of prejudice".
Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Any Questions programme, Mr Davies said: "I make no apologies for saying that I really like the guy and I'm sorry he's gone."
Other Welsh politicians shared their thoughts, including Leanne Wood, who was Plaid Cymru leader between 2012 and 2018.
Responding to the resignations of Mr Johnson and former culture secretary Nadine Dorries, she said: "Would love today's resignations to kickstart a sea-change in the way in which society values integrity and accountability in the political world.
"It doesn't need to be this way.
"Always hopeful."
Other Welsh politicians took to social media, including Labour MP for Ogmore, Chris Elmore, who said: "To the very last, he couldn't be honest. Forced out? More like found out."
Labour MP for Newport West Ruth Jones said: "Boris Johnson isn't fit to run a bath, never mind the country.
"His departure from the House of Commons is long overdue and I said as much in PMQs in April last year."
Plaid Cymru MP for Arfon Hywel Williams said: "Dorries and Boris, a shameful and shameless double act leave the stage.
"Two pantomime villains who revelled in wreaking havoc during our darkest hours."