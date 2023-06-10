Man v horse: Runner becomes only fourth to beat horse
- Published
A runner has become only the fourth man to outrun the horse in the annual man v horse race.
The 22-mile event in Llanwrtyd Wells, Powys, began in 1980 after a pub chat discussing whether a man or horse was faster crossing mountainous terrain.
Winner Daniel Connolly came first with a time of two hours, 24 minutes and 38 seconds.
The first horse, DNS Ronaldo, was ridden by Kate Atkinson and took two hours, 34 minutes and 25 seconds.
Organiser Bob Greenough said: "It's the first time the event has been won two years in a row by a runner, and only the fourth time overall in 42 years of the race.
"It was an incredibly hot day today. The event went remarkably well. Everyone is in very good spirits."
The first woman across the line was Suzy Whatmough who did it in three hours, eight minutes and 24 seconds.
Last year's winner, Ricky Lightfoot, said he had been awake for 29 hours before the event after flying from Tenerife to claim victory.
On crossing the line, the 6ft 4in (1.93m) athlete had no idea whether he had won as the people and animals took slightly different routes.