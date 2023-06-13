Marathon Eryri: Race to drop Snowdonia from official name
A marathon has announced it will be known solely by its Welsh name, dropping its English title.
Marathon Eryri was previously also known as Snowdonia Marathon, but organisers said it was a "no brainer" to remove the English name.
Last year, the National Park Authority voted to refer to the national park and Wales' tallest mountain by their Welsh names - Eryri and Yr Wyddfa.
These are also known as Snowdonia and Snowdon respectively in English.
The Bannau Brycheniog national park made a similar move earlier this year, electing to use its Welsh name rather than the English name, the Brecon Beacons.
Marathon Eryri starts and finishes at the bottom of Yr Wyddfa and includes 2,750ft (838m) of climbs.
Announcing the move on Facebook, the race said: "Same awesome race, same fantastic views, same incredible participants, new authentic name."
Jayne Lloyd, the race coordinator, said: "It seemed a no brainer really to drop the Snowdonia. We always referred to ourselves as Marathon Eryri locally.
"Snowdonia's name is Eryri. Snowdonia is an English word, an English imposition - the same as Yr Wyddfa.
"I think it's important to focus on the authenticity of the name."
Ms Lloyd described the Welsh language as the "centrepin" of the race's identity.
"It's a Welsh event and people coming here have a Welsh experience, it's something they can't get anywhere else in the UK," she said.
"People travelling here really appreciate the language and the culture of the area. It's really important that they know Welsh is a thriving language and culture."
This year's race takes place in October.
Originally taking place in 1982, Marathon Eryri has been voted Best British Marathon twice.