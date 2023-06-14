Wrexham: Murder arrests made after man's body found in lane
- Published
Two men from Wrexham have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found collapsed in a lane.
North Wales Police and Welsh Ambulance Service were called to the scene on a lane adjacent to Cefn Road, Wrexham at 06:42 BST on Monday, 12 June.
The victim, 59-year-old John Ithell, from Pentre Gwyn, Wrexham was treated in hospital but died from his injuries.
His family has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers, the force added.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.